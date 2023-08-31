NLCS Predictions: Braves, Dodgers, Brewers, or Phillies? by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

As the MLB season heats up, baseball fans and analysts are abuzz about the potential National League Championship Series matchups. Last year, despite high expectations, the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers missed the opportunity to compete in the NLCS. This year, however, they are looking to settle unfinished business.

The Dodgers (+150) and the Braves (+130) are favored to win the NLCS. It’s a tempting prospect for fans: the two titans of the National League going head-to-head. Yet, the season is long and riddled with unexpected turns.

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently playing some sensational baseball. This surge in performance has not gone unnoticed. While many eyes are trained on the Dodgers and the Braves, the Phillies are silently, but assuredly, making their way into the NLCS conversation.

If we’re discussing potential dark horses, we must mention the Milwaukee Brewers. They possess a powerful starting rotation featuring the likes of Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, and Freddy Peralta. The importance of dominant starting pitching in a seven-game series cannot be overstated. The Brewers’ starting trio can be the ultimate equalizer when games are low-scoring and margins thin.

While the Dodgers and the Braves might be grabbing headlines with their compelling odds, it’s pivotal for the baseball community not to sleep on the Brewers or the Phillies. The race to the NLCS is wide open, and any of these four teams could compete for the National League crown.

As the games unfold and the battle intensifies, one thing is for sure: this MLB season is poised to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory.

