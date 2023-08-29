Notre Dame's Championship Odds Are Not Going Lower by SportsGrid 47 Minutes Ago

Sometimes, whispering a team’s name at a betting kiosk can feel like a curse. It’s a conjuring known all too well by Notre Dame Fighting Irish fanatics. At the start of every season, they are mentioned in the National Championship conversation. And just as frequently, the team fails to break the curse that’s prevented them from claiming the title since 1988.

It’s easy to dismiss the Irish. Every year, they are over-confident and under-challenged, and their devout fanbase makes them one of the most hateable teams on the planet.

But 2023 could be different. At least at +3000, it’s worth betting that it could be different. Notre Dame has anted up and rebuilt its offense, making it an attractive option in the futures market. Moreover, given the competitive nature of their schedule, there will be plenty of hedging opportunities against the Fighting Irish throughout the season.

It might be time to start shouting Notre Dame at the betting window instead.

Excitement Builds After Hot Start to Notre Dame Football Season

Challenges Ahead

For the first time since they were aligned with the ACC during the COVID-shortened season, Notre Dame’s schedule is littered with quality opponents. The Irish have their usual slew of rivalry showdowns. They started with a dominant win over Navy in Week 0, but one of their biggest matchups comes against another team with National Championship aspirations. Notre Dame hosts the USC Trojans in the middle of October.

That’s not the only juggernaut standing in their way, though. The Independents also have meetings with perennial contenders, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and darkhorse title hopefuls, the Clemson Tigers. All three opponents enter the season ranked in the top ten. Those are the types of marquee wins the playoff committee looks for when choosing the national semi-finalists.

More importantly, those three games are potential hedging opportunities against the futures wager. Taking a stance against the Fighting Irish facing the Trojans, Buckeyes, and Tigers insulates bettors from any potential long-term losses.

Championship Caliber Roster

Hedging may not be required when considering the caliber of Notre Dame’s roster. The Fighting Irish are loaded with talented playmakers on both sides of the ball, giving them multiple avenues to best opponents.

Moreover, this team has a striking resemblance to the most recent National Champions, the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia relied on an experienced signal-caller, an abundant supply of skilled players, and an imposing defense, not unlike what we see with Notre Dame.

Further, Notre Dame’s offensive line affords Sam Hartman all the time he needs to make a decision, creating time and space for Audric Estime in the run game. Factor in an Irish defense led by Jack Kiser, and few teams can hold a candle to Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have to run a gauntlet of top contenders this season. Thankfully, they’ve got a championship-caliber lineup to help them compete.

Don’t Pass Up +3000

Don’t let these odds dissuade you; Notre Dame has a shot at this year’s National Championship. Hartman et al. on offense will put up crooked numbers. Conversely, Kiser and the imposing defensive crew will limit opponents’ scoring chances. That gives the Fighting Irish a substantive advantage on both sides of the ball.

If nothing else, there will be hedging opportunities throughout the season. Games against Ohio State, USC, and Clemson should allow bettors to take a stance against Notre Dame and at least recoup their initial investment.

As such, it would be unwise to overlook the value in backing Notre Dame at +3000.

