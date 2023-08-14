NY Giants and Detroit Lions: Dark Horses Poised for Playoff Runs by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

In the vast landscape of the NFL, those marquee teams always grab headlines week after week. However, this season, the spotlight needs to shift towards two particular teams: the NY Giants and the Detroit Lions. Both franchises are showing signs of promising playoff runs, hinting at possible surprises as the season progresses.

Giants Offense, the Driving Force

When diving into the Giants’ gameplay, it’s hard not to reminisce about their past teams that upset Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. There isn’t an overwhelming flashiness to their style, but a sheer determination and grit that gets the job done. Their approach to the game is fundamental: solid defense, disciplined offense, minimal turnovers, and strategic coaching.

Leading the offense, the Giants have a dual-threat quarterback who not only delivers with his arm but is also nimble on his feet, consistently securing first downs. Moreover, their running back has consistently proven to be a game-changer. His ability to score touchdowns, make pivotal plays, and achieve those crucial first downs has been instrumental in the Giants’ successes. Their journey to the playoffs, including a decisive victory over Minnesota, is a testament to their potential. Though they faltered against the Eagles, it’s evident that they’re on the brink of significant achievements.

Lions on the Rise

On the other side, the Detroit Lions exude a similar sense of determination. Their hunger for a playoff spot is palpable, and they are well-poised to make a significant mark this season. The Lions have consistently shown they can rise to challenges, making them formidable contenders.

Detroit is well coached by Dan Campbell, with some promising tools, both new additions and existing veterans, that almost got the team to the playoffs after a late-season run. The Lions were on the rise late last season and may have just run out of runway. Had they had a few more games, Detroit could have been playoff ready.

In terms of betting odds, it’s intriguing to consider futures on both of these teams. Both the Giants and the Lions possess the attributes of dark horse teams that can defy expectations and make deep playoff runs. Dismissing them would be a grave oversight for any analyst or opponent. As the season unfolds, it would be exciting to witness how these teams navigate their paths and potentially shake up the postseason narrative.

