One Way Bailey Zappe Getting As Much Hype As Top Rookie QBs Zappe has +15000 odds to win MVP by Keagan Stiefel

Is New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe an MVP candidate?

No.

Does he have the same odds to win the prestigious award as some of the best players in the NFL?

Yes.

The MVP award is pretty much reserved for the best quarterback in the NFL, with the league’s top signal-caller winning the award in each of the last 10 seasons. If you play the position, you have a leg up on winning the award, no matter how well you play it.

Don’t believe us? Check this out.

NFL MVP Odds (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Bailey Zappe +15000

C.J. Stroud +15000

Bryce Young +15000

Anthony Richardson +15000

Desmond Ridder +15000

Tyreek Hill +15000

Christian McCaffrey +15000

Derrick Henry +15000

Cooper Kupp +15000

Deebo Samuel +15000

Ja’Marr Chase +15000

You can mark that list of players down as the “not going to win the MVP award but need to have odds” party, with some of the best players in the league showing up alongside a list of unproven QBs.

It’s a perfect representation of where the trophy is at. They won’t give it to anyone who isn’t a quarterback, because if a skill player puts up big numbers it has to have something to do with his QB, right? There could always be a running back who puts up historic numbers and wins the award, but … no, there can’t be.

So, if you’d like to waste some money go ahead and dump it into a backup quarterback winning the award. It’s probably a better bet than Mac Jones (+6000) with those odds, at least.