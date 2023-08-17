Patrick Mahomes Poised To Have Another Monster Year for Chiefs by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Patrick Mahomes, the reigning MVP of the NFL, is once again expected to put up huge numbers this season. Undoubtedly, he has the talent and the ability to lead the league in passing yards and touchdowns. With 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns last season, expectations are high for Mahomes this year.

Mahomes‘ numbers are indeed remarkable. He will have multiple games with 375 yards passing and four-plus touchdowns; it’s just how he plays the game. Considering the competition in his division, it’s no surprise he’ll need to bring his A-game. The Los Angeles Chargers, with their potent offense, will likely be a team that the Kansas City Chiefs have to outscore. Under Russell Wilson’s leadership, the Denver Broncos are expected to be much improved offensively. Points will be at a premium in games against these teams. As for the Las Vegas Raiders, what they will bring to the table this season remains to be seen.

Fading Patrick Mahomes‘ numbers is rarely a good idea, unless he gets injured. Betting against him, especially in the season’s final four weeks, is risky. The only scenario in which Mahomes’ numbers might decrease is if the Chiefs are so dominant that he doesn’t have to play the season’s final two games. Still, betting on that is a risky move.

Looking at Mahomes’ passing yards, his numbers have consistently been high. His touchdown numbers have the potential to fluctuate, but he has consistently gone over 35.5 touchdowns in a season. With passing yard totals of 4,800 and 4,700 in previous seasons, even in 15-game seasons, Mahomes has easily surpassed the yardage totals set for him.

Patrick Mahomes is a quarterback that continues to impress and will go down in history as an all-time great. The numbers he’s expected to put up this season are lofty, but based on his past performances, there’s every reason to believe he’ll meet or even exceed them. Whether it’s yards or touchdowns, betting against Mahomes is a move few are willing to make.

