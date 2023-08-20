Patriots Fantasy Outlook: The Dynamic Running Back Duo

The New England Patriots backfield has always been a tricky one to navigate for fantasy managers. With the arrival of veteran Ezekiel Elliott, the situation has become even more intriguing. While some fantasy managers might worry about Zeke eating into Rhamondre Stevenson’s carries, there’s a lot to like about both running backs. Here’s why you should consider adding both of them to your fantasy roster.

Ezekiel Elliott: A Reliable Second Option

Ezekiel Elliott is currently being drafted around the 140th overall pick, which is excellent value for a running back of his caliber. Sure, he’s not the same workhorse he used to be earlier in his career, but in the Patriots’ system, he still has plenty of value, especially in half-PPR and standard leagues.

Touchdown Upside

Zeke’s greatest value might come in the form of touchdowns. As the Patriots’ second running back, Elliott will likely get some goal-line carries and find his way into the end zone multiple times this season. Given his current draft position, he’s a perfect late-round target for those looking to add running back depth to their roster.

Insurance for Stevenson

In the event of an injury to Stevenson, Elliott’s value would skyrocket as he would take on a more significant role in the Patriots’ offense. Grabbing Zeke late in the draft provides valuable insurance for those who have Stevenson as their primary running back.

Rhamondre Stevenson: Still the Main Man

Despite the addition of Elliott, Rhamondre Stevenson is still expected to handle a massive workload for the Patriots. He’ll continue to get most of the carries and will also be involved in the passing game. Stevenson’s role is unlikely to change much from last season, even with Elliott in the mix.

PPR Value

For those in PPR leagues, Stevenson remains an attractive option. His involvement in the passing game will provide a steady stream of points, and he should remain the primary option in the Patriots’ backfield.

The Patriots’ RB Strategy – Commitment to the Run Game

The Patriots have a long history of using multiple running backs throughout the game. This approach keeps their backs fresh and creates headaches for opposing defenses. Stevenson and Elliott will both benefit from this strategy, as they’ll share carries and keep each other from getting too worn down.

Conclusion: Fantasy Value for Both

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott both offer fantasy value in the New England Patriots’ backfield. Stevenson will continue to be the main man, offering consistent value in both standard and PPR leagues. Meanwhile, Elliott provides touchdown upside and valuable insurance for Stevenson owners. Don’t be afraid to target both of these running backs in your fantasy drafts, as they’ll both have their moments to shine in the Patriots’ offense.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.