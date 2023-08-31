Kendrick Bourne Hoping To Prove Bill Belichick Right For Not Trading Him 'I wanna go my hardest I've ever gone' by Dakota Randall 3 Hours Ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — By the end of training camp, Kendrick Bourne looked like the best receiver on the Patriots roster. So, it was surprising to see him pop up in trade rumors before Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline.

New England reportedly wasn’t shopping the 28-year-old receiver, who had a disappointing second campaign in Foxboro and didn’t hide his frustration with Matt Patricia’s offense. Rather, the Patriots told interested teams that Bourne wasn’t available.

For that, Bourne is grateful.

“I appreciate Bill (Belichick),” Bourne said after Wednesday’s practice. “Bill stuck with me. I struggled last year personally, and he’s always pushing me to be better. It’s always about getting better. And I feel like Bill encourages me every day … I appreciate that, personally, because he could’ve just been like, ‘whatever,’ but he’s always pushing me.”

Bourne, who’ll happily tell you how Bill O’Brien’s offense is better than Patricia’s, is motivated to prove his head coach right for not trading him away.

“This year, I wanna go my hardest I’ve ever gone,” he said.

Bourne knows his name recently was floated in trade rumors, as it was throughout last season. But he believes everything played out the way it was meant to.

“It feels good to be wanted,” Bourne said. “But I’m glad to be here.

“This is where I’m supposed to be, and that’s what’s happened.”

The Patriots will open their season on Sept. 10 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. New England’s over/under win total for the 2023 season currently is 7.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.