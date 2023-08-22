Patriots Odds: Where New England Stands In Jonathan Taylor Market The addition of Ezekiel Elliott and Taylor's impending contract surely play a role by Sean T. McGuire 33 minutes ago

The New England Patriots previously were viewed as a team that could make a run at Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor. But circumstances have since changed, as the Patriots signed Ezekiel Elliott to a team-friendly deal, providing Rhamondre Stevenson with a veteran complement.

That likely is among the reasons oddsmakers view the Patriots as a long shot to trade for the 2021 First Team All-Pro. There’s also the fact Taylor surely will command a top-of-the-market deal, in addition to the price of a trade itself.

DraftKings Sportsbook had Taylor’s next-team odds listed Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after the Colts reportedly granted him permission to seek a trade. New England was down the betting board at 50-1.

The Miami Dolphins (+250), Chicago Bears (4-1), Baltimore Ravens (7-1), Denver Broncos (+750) and Dallas Cowboys (+750) are viewed as the favorites to trade for Taylor.

Taylor, who’s been at odds with the Colts throughout the offseason, previously requested to be traded. Comments from Colts owner Jim Irsay, who also was involved in a social media spat with Taylor’s agent, certainly did not help the situation.

Indianapolis reportedly is hoping to receive a first-round pick for Taylor.