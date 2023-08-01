Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The air in Miami is electric as we gear up for another gripping encounter in MLB inside the National League East. The Philadelphia Phillies face off against the Miami Marlins, with the first pitch slated for 6:41 p.m. ET.

Taking the mound for the Phillies is lefty Ranger Suarez. On the opposing side, the Marlins are countering with Sandy Alcantara.

The Marlins are today’s favorites, with a -142 moneyline price. The total is listed at 7.5, indicating an expected lower-scoring game. As the trade deadline looms later today, both the Marlins and Phillies appear to be in a position to add.

Tonight’s Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez has been inconsistent at ties for the club this season. While his stats are fine on paper, he hasn’t been able to secure a ton of run support during his games.

Conversely, the Marlins need Sandy Alcantara to help halt their recent skid. The uncertainty around the trade deadline adds a degree of pressure to this. Alcantara has been successful in the early innings, making the first five particularly interesting.

Recalling his outstanding performance against Tampa Bay last week, the Marlins will be banking on Alcantara to replicate the same form and bring that to the mound tonight. We’re not entirely confident in backing the Marlins’ bullpen yet.

Given the circumstances, we’ll still be siding with the Marlins, but only in the first five innings line. The first pitch post-trade deadline will be an intriguing one. Will the Marlins manage to stem the tide, or will the Phillies continue their winning ways?

All eyes will be on Loan Depot Park tonight as the Marlins and Phillies lock horns in what promises to be an important matchup in the NL playoff picture.

