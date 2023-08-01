Pirates Need to Get Off the Fence and Fully Commit to Youth Movement by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The recent actions of the Pittsburgh Pirates at the MLB Trade Deadline have shown their intent to focus on young talent, a decision that should be embraced and continued with determination. With the Pirates recently parting ways with some of their older and less productive players, the strategy seems to be about giving the younger generation their time on the diamond.

Their decision to let go of a 50-year-old pitcher (Rich Hill) and a player like Ji-Man Choi, who had a fairly unimpressive run in Pittsburgh, playing just a handful of games and contributing minimally, is evidence of this new direction. Choi’s overall impact was negligible, making his departure less of a loss and more of an opportunity for the younger roster members.

The Pirates are not just hinting at a youth movement, they are actively pursuing it. Young talents like Endy RodrÃ­guez, Oneil Cruz, and Henry Davis represent the future of the team. The management should commit boldly to these younger players and allow them to shape the team’s destiny on the field.

However, the lack of consistency is frustrating for many fans. It’s high time for the Pirates to hold onto these promising talents for a significant period rather than seeing them as temporary assets. Over the years, the Pirates have been seen as a team that brokers players to other franchises across the league. This strategy has resulted in the loss of many excellent prospects and picks who have flourished elsewhere.

The Pirates must stop treating their younger players as transient commodities and start building a solid, consistent team that can grow and improve together. They must resist the urge to trade away their best prospects after just a few seasons and instead nurture them into the stars they have the potential to be.

The youth movement in Pittsburgh is not just a fleeting strategy; it needs to be a long-term commitment. If the Pirates can stick with their young talent, they might find the success that has eluded them for far too long. It’s high time the franchise turned the page and fully embraced the promise and potential of its younger generation of players.

