Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Considering tonight’s match between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, it’s crucial to examine the possible outcome based on the teams’ recent performances. With Adrian Hauser on the mound for the Brewers and Mitch Keller throwing for the Pirates, there’s some skepticism about the Brewers’ given their betting odds. The over/under for this game sits at 8.5, stirring doubts about Milwaukee’s possible vulnerability.

The Brewers have had issues rooted in their lineup that, apart from Christian Yelich, lack production. Their vulnerability may be tested against Keller, who has showcased exceptional dominance this season against right-handed batters.

However, Keller hasn’t been as successful against left-handed batters, which might come in handy for the Brewers. When contemplating a bet on the Brewers, there are a few key players to watch out for. Yelich, their leading hitter with a .297 average and a .424 on-base percentage against right-handed pitching over the past 30 days, is always the first on the list.

Switch hitter Carlos Santana, the former Pirate, can’t be overlooked. Santana, swinging from the left side today, boasts a .263 batting average and a .352 on-base percentage. These hitters could provide the spark that the Brewers need in this matchup.

From the Pirates’ perspective, Hauser may pose a stronger challenge based on the matchups. There isn’t much love for the Pittsburgh lineup today, and their chances of success may be slim.

If we consider the overall landscape of the game, an under on the 8.5 total may be the way to go. More importantly, direct bets on either team may not be advisable. Instead, look for Yelich to score a run and Santana to drive him in with an RBI. These player-centric wagers could offer better returns. Despite the odds, the Brewers, with their strong pedigree, should be able to overcome the Pirates.

