Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Weather: 80 degrees with winds blowing out at 10 miles an hour to left center field.

Starting Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Pittsburgh Pirates) vs. Carlos Carrasco (New York Mets)

Without getting too bogged down by specifics, Priester and Carrasco haven’t been turning heads with their recent performances. Both are on the wrong side of the pitching ledger of late. If you recall, the last time Carrasco hit the mound was against the Chicago Cubs. Despite struggling and lacking consistency throughout the start, the final line didn’t look bad for Carrasco. Still, that doesn’t mean we have a ton of confidence in what he will bring to the mound today.

Given the conditions at Citi Field and the recent issues from both pitchers, runs could likely be on the higher side. Both teams have bats that can make an impact. Specifically, the Mets, who showed some power in their last game with a thrilling come-from-behind win. That could be something they can build off, especially when you factor in that they managed to pile up eight runs.

For those with an eye on the odds, while the specifics aren’t clear-cut, here’s a pointer. Don’t be surprised if the Mets’ team total becomes an attractive bet. Enough is happening here to suggest that we might witness a high-scoring contest. If recent performances are anything to go by, the Mets might add another victory tonight.

Even though there’s some uncertainty surrounding the Mets’ odds on the moneyline, targeting their team total is appealing on this Monday slate.

