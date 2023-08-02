Post-Deadline World Series Odds: Astros Are Smart Money by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With the trade market now stabilized, where does the true value remain? Though the market adjusted, it hasn’t caught up with the Houston Astros‘ potential.

Understandably, the Texas Rangers (+800) are being given due attention. Their competitive season has garnered well-deserved respect, but there’s an element of uncertainty that can’t be overlooked. Despite Aroldis Chapman‘s addition and Will Smith‘s performance, the Rangers’ bullpen has been on shaky grounds all year. Moreover, there are lingering concerns about Nathan Eovaldi‘s arm and Corey Seager‘s thumb.

Conversely, the Houston Astros (+700) could make a return to the World Series. They’ve proven to be a team with multiple pieces ready to deliver, with key players still at their peak. Players like Kyle Tucker have shown exceptional performances post the All-Star break. Yordan Alvarez‘s potential damage in a short series is well-known, making his contribution invaluable. With the return of Jose Altuve to the squad, the Astros are poised to be formidable contenders again.

The Atlanta Braves (+300) pose an exciting prospect too. The team still holds some value, especially if Max Fried returns to peak health and performance. Their decision not to make a deal is understandable, given the steady performance of Bryce Elder despite his recent regression. The Braves offer an excellent return on investment, provided Fried returns at full strength.

On the other hand, the Baltimore Orioles (+1200) and the Tampa Bay Rays (+650) offer little in terms of betting value. Their rotations in a short series hardly inspire confidence, making them less favorable investment choices. The Toronto Blue Jays (+1700) also pose a similar scenario.

However, the true wild card in this equation is the San Diego Padres (+3500). If they iron out their kinks, their pitching trio of Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and closer Josh Hader could wreak havoc. Amid the slide of the Arizona Diamondbacks (+5000), the Padres could be the season’s dark horse. But beware, they could crash the party and cause unexpected upsets.

