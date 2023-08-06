Ranking the 4 Most Head Scratching MLB Trades

In the ever-unpredictable world of Major League Baseball, trades are a routine part of the game. But a few teams puzzled fans and experts with their trading decisions this year.

Let’s examine the four most baffling trades involving the San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Guardians, and San Diego Padres.

1. Giants Acquire Pollock, Mathias from Mariners

The Giants’ decision to acquire AJ Pollock and Mark Mathias from the Seattle Mariners is confusing. Despite his veteran status, Pollock has had a rocky season in Seattle and does not offer much upside for the Giants. Meanwhile, Mathias was relegated to Triple-A shortly after his arrival. One might argue that this move aimed to bolster their depth, but it comes across as an underwhelming return for a franchise looking to add impact talent.

Furthermore, this trade seemingly benefits the Mariners more, freeing up their budget for a high-profile acquisition like Shohei Ohtani in the winter. It was an underwhelming trade deadline for the Giants as they try to hold on to the top spot in the NL Wild Card race. It’s hard to buy into them.

2. Rays Acquire Aaron Civale from Guardians

Despite being only half a game behind the Twins in the AL Central, the Guardians shockingly traded away their most reliable starter, Aaron Civale, to the Tampa Bay Rays. Civale’s impressive 2.34 ERA through 12 starts should bolster Tampa Bay’s rotation significantly, a valuable addition as they attempt to regain the AL East throne.

In return, the Guardians received Kyle Manzardo, MLB.com’s 37th-ranked prospect, whom they had reportedly been eyeing. In the Guardians’ eyes, Manzardo is better for them long-term, but reliable starting pitchers don’t grow on trees. Civale was controllable, above average, and won games for the Guardians. It’s a shocking move to see when the Guardians aren’t even a bad team.

3. Dodgers Acquire Amed Rosario from Guardians for Noah Syndergaard

Another puzzling move involving the Guardians saw them trading Amed Rosario to the LA Dodgers for Noah Syndergaard. Rosario, a competent though not outstanding player, fills a need at shortstop for the Dodgers. However, in return, the Guardians take on a pitcher who is past his prime and presents a significant liability. Unless Syndergaard manages to revive his career in Cleveland, this trade appears one-sided in favor of the Dodgers, leading to further confusion about the Guardians’ trade strategy. Rosario was rumored to be out the door in Cleveland no matter what, so downgrading from Civale to Syndergaard is a hard pill to swallow for the Guardians’ immediate future.

4. Padres Acquire Hill, Choi from Pirates

Perhaps the most perplexing move comes from the San Diego Padres, who decided to trade for 44-year-old pitcher Rich Hill and struggling hitter Ji-Man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates. This decision is even more baffling because the Padres are still five games short of the final NL Wild Card spot.

Given their position, it would have made more sense for the Padres to focus on building for the future by selling valuable assets like Josh Hader, Blake Snell, and Juan Soto for a bevy of prospects. Instead, they have decided to double down on their present roster, a decision that seems to lack foresight and strategic planning.

In conclusion, while trading is an inherent part of baseball strategy, the logic behind some trades can elude even the most avid fans. The 2023 season has proven to be no exception, with the Giants, Guardians, and Padres making some perplexing decisions that have left many scratching their heads. Only time will tell if these seemingly misguided moves will ultimately pay off.

