Ranking the Big Ten West Programs in the West Division Era by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The college football season is rapidly approaching, with it, the final season of divisions in the Big Ten. In 2014, the Big Ten switched from the comically named “Leaders” and “Legends” divisions to the current format of two divisions consisting of seven teams each. The Big Ten West consists of Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

Which schools performed best and worst during that period?

Ranking the Big Ten West Schools in the West Era

School Record Division Titles Wisconsin 83-39 (54-27 in Big Ten) Four Iowa 78-36 (53-27 in Big Ten) Two Northwestern 55-55 (38-40 in Big Ten) Two Minnesota 67-43 (37-39 in Big Ten) One (tie in 2019) Illinois 39-66 (24-54 in Big Ten) Zero Purdue 44-63 (29-47 in Big Ten) One Nebraska 47-60 (30-48 in Big Ten) Zero

7. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Fighting Illini come in at number seven with no division titles and only one winning conference record during the West Division era. That was a 5-4 mark in 2022 under current head coach Bret Bielema. Before that, the Illini had six seasons with three conference wins or fewer and only went to three bowl games (losing them all) during the nine-year timespan.

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Things have not gone as expected for the Nebraska Cornhuskers after they entered the Big Ten. Many assumed Scott Frost would catapult the Huskers to at least an occasional Big Ten West title, but they have been woefully inadequate since joining the Big Ten. They have a slightly better conference record than the Purdue Boilermakers but do not have a division title and have not finished better than fifth place in the West since 2016.

5. Purdue Boilermakers

The Boilermakers were headed for the basement before hiring Jeff Brohm, and the last two seasons have moved them up to fifth in this ranking. Purdue is still 18 games under .500 in the conference, but they won the West last season, their first division title.

4. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota has been reasonably steady in the Big Ten West era, going 37-39 in the Big Ten and 67-43 overall. The issue for the Gophers is a low ceiling, as they only have tied for one West Division title.

3. Northwestern Wildcats

The Northwestern Wildcats have ridden a seesaw during their time in the Big Ten West, and despite some abysmal seasons, they are 55-55 overall and 38-40 in the conference. The key for the Wildcats is the two division titles they have during the Big Ten West era.

2. Iowa Hawkeyes

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes have won the Big Ten West twice and are only one win behind Wisconsin for the best conference record of anyone in the Big Ten West. The Hawkeyes seldom have a “bad” season but rarely reach the heights of the sport and challenge for a College Football Playoff spot.

1. Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers are the kings of the Big Ten West. They have the best overall record, the best conference record, and the most division titles. Paul Chryst was the head coach for most of this era, and Wisconsin placed no worse than third in the Big Ten West until this past season (fifth).

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.