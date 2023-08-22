RB Jonathan Taylor Given Permission To Seek Trade From Colts by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Indianapolis Colts are a team surrounded by intrigue and speculation heading into the new season. After a disappointing year last season, the Colts have made significant changes in their coaching and quarterback positions. However, a cloud of uncertainty still hangs over them as they continue the preseason.

When you look at the Colts’ roster, it’s easy to wonder why they haven’t had more success. On paper, this is still a good team. The offensive line, which has been the heart and soul of this team for years, underperformed last season. Now, with a change in coaching and a new quarterback, the hope was that the Colts would find a spark of energy and return to their winning ways.

Jonathan Taylor, the Colts’ 24-year-old running back, is entering the last year of his rookie contract. As a second-round pick, this is only his fourth season in the league. Taylor is a talented young player, and the Colts hoped to build a strong running game around him.

However, all the off-field drama seems to be casting a shadow over the team. The Colts have high hopes for new quarterback Anthony Richardson, and coach Shane Steichen was expected to get the most out of him. With all the rumors and speculation swirling around the team, it’s hard to see how they can focus on football.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the class of the AFC South. They have a strong roster and are expected to win the division. Still, the Colts hoped to give them a run for their money and challenge for the division title.

As the preseason continues, it’s hard to see how the Colts can turn things around. They have a talented roster, and they’ve made significant changes, but with all the drama and uncertainty surrounding the team, it’s hard to see how they can find the focus and the drive to compete.

The Colts have a lot of potential, and they could still be a competitive team. They need to find a way to put the drama behind them and focus on football. If they can do that, they have the talent and the coaching to challenge for the division title. It could be another long and frustrating season for the Colts and their fans if they can’t.

