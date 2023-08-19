Red Sox Win, Yankees World Series Odds Plummet To New Low Not looking good for the pinstripes by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

Do you hear that flushing sound? It’s the New York Yankees’ season going down the toilet.

That might seem harsh, but when you enter the season as a favorite to win the World Series and sit three games below .500 in August, it’s hard not to be. Things went from bad to worse Saturday, as another blowout loss to the Boston Red Sox pushed the nail even deeper into New York’s coffin. If that wasn’t apparent by their place in the American League East standings, it was over at BetMGM.

The Yankees’ odds to win the 2023 World Series continued to plummet following an 8-1 verdict at Yankee Stadium, dropping all the way to +12500, according to BetMGM data analyst John Ewing.

New York now has the fourth-longest odds to win the World Series at BetMGM, tied with Boston and the Arizona Diamondbacks. There are nine teams tied with the longest odds (+100000). The Yankees opened at +900, per Ewing, before slipping to +4000 at the beginning of last week, +8000 on Monday and +12500 on Saturday.

Aaron Boone and company now sit 7.5 games back of an AL Wild-Card spot, with a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday essentially putting them out of reach in the division.