San Francisco 49ers NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 10.5

After falling just short in the NFC Championship Game last season, the San Francisco 49ers hold one of the highest over/under win totals entering 2023.

The 49ers finished with the second-best record in the NFC last season at 13-4, and expectations are just as high this time around. Don’t be fooled by the number, though; even the reigning Super Bowl champs in Kansas City only have a win total set at 11.5, meaning the 49ers are right there with the cream of the crop at their number.

All the pieces are again there for the 49ers to have a dominant season and capture the NFC West division crown. On offense, their biggest question mark appears to be at quarterback, but even that race seems to be already decided if Brock Purdy is fully healthy by Week 1. This is a group with a solid offensive line and playmakers in their receiving core. Whether you’re looking at Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, or Christian McCaffrey, there’s no shortage of options for whoever the 49ers QB1 will be.

On defense, Nick Bosa is a game-changer for the 49ers if he can stay on the field. The 49er’s D-line once again looks stout, and they should have no issues getting to the quarterback. There are not a lot of flaws in this football team, and if they can stay healthy, they’ll be amongst the favorites to hoist the Lombardi trophy in 2023.

If the 49ers want another strong season in the NFC, they’ll need to do so by succeeding with a formidable strength of schedule. Parity is very evident in the NFL, but it isn’t doing bettors bullish on the over any favors, with the 49ers holding the fifth-hardest slate in 2023. Still, this roster is loaded with talent, and even though you have to lay some juice on the over 10.5 wins, it’s worth it with how good we project this football team to be.

Verdict: Over 10.5 wins (-142)

