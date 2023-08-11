Seattle Mariners Hot Streak Puts Them Back In Playoff Conversation by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

In an era where movies like Major League remind us of underdogs who unite against unfavorable management decisions, the Seattle Mariners embody that exact spirit. There’s a fire in the locker room, one that says, “Let’s band together, let’s play passionately, and let’s win baseball games.” And they’re doing just that on the field, game after game.

It was no secret that the Seattle Mariners wanted to sell off some pieces at the trade deadline, and they did so, moving their closer to the Arizona Diamondbacks. That move hasn’t stopped the Mariners from sticking around in the American League playoff conversation, though. With the Mariners still keeping some players around that were reportedly on the trading block, the team has caught fire over the last month and put themselves in a favorable position with under two months left of the regular season.

Entering action on August 11, the Mariners sit 1.5 games out of a playoff and have won nine of their last ten games, including seven in a row. The Mariners are chasing the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros for the final two wild-card spots in the American League. In addition, the M’s only trail the Texas Rangers by 5.5 games in the AL West, meaning they’re still in the conversation for the division crown.

What will happen down the stretch for the Mariners? Will they overcome their current deficits and get back to the playoffs for the second straight season? Time will tell.

