Seattle Mariners Updated Pennant and World Series Odds

After qualifying for the MLB postseason in 2022 after an extended period of missing the dance, the Seattle Mariners are again back in the mix in 2023. It’s interesting to follow this team because they’ve had many of the same trends we saw from this group during the regular season last year. They had a mediocre stretch for the first half of the year and turned things on down the stretch, which they are repeating this season.

Below, we’ll look into the Mariners’ odds of winning the American League and World Series and whether or not they’re worth backing.

Entering action on August 5, the Seattle Mariners are deadlocked with the Kansas City Royals (pardon?) as the hottest teams in the American League. The M’s have won three in a row and eight of their last ten games, which has them six games back in the AL West and 2.5 behind in the wild-card race. With 52 games left in the regular season for Seattle, there’s certainly time to cut into both of those deficits and make a run at a playoff spot.

If the Mariners hope to make a run over the final two months of the regular season, they’ll need more consistency from their batting order. Pitching has been a significant strength for this group, which has them sitting top five in the American League in runs allowed. Luis Castillo has given them a bonafide ace and a pitcher that’s in the mix for the AL Cy Young, while Logan Gilbert and George Kirby have given them one of the most dynamic trios of starters in all of MLB. Since the Mariners aren’t currently in a playoff spot, there’s some risk associated with backing them to win the American League. Still, we like the number at +2500 and strongly feel there’s some value to be had here.

Pitching and defense wins championships, which should only make you more bullish about the Mariners. In saying that, their lineup leaves a lot to be desired, knowing that it’s difficult to project what you’ll get from it daily. There are a lot of excellent hitters on this team, but as a collective group, they’ve struggled to score runs at a good enough rate to be a real contender.

The biggest threat the Mariners might have going for them is that Julio Rodriguez hasn’t performed up to expectations this year. He has a .740 OPS after recording a .854 OPS in his rookie campaign. If he can find his stroke down the stretch and into the postseason, Seattle’s ceiling becomes much higher. With the three strong arms at the top of their rotation, the sky is the limit for this team. There’s a reason they’re longshots to win the World Series at +6500, but we feel there’s some value in that number that’s worth considering.

