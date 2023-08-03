Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels are set to collide in an important American League matchup. However, the M’s chances of victory might look slimmer as Shohei Ohtani is expected to be on the mound for the Angels. In his last outing, Ohtani showcased his dominating pitching with a complete game one-hit shutout against the Detroit Tigers. The FanDuel Sportsbook odds for this showdown are -154 in favor of the Angels.

Are you backing the Angels’ ace? Ohtani’s performance at the plate is exceptional, and considering his current form, the Angels should claim victory if he puts in a decent effort. However, the Angels’ offense might be the game-changer here.

Let’s look at Bryan Woo, the Mariners’ right-handed pitcher who’s been struggling lately. Over the past 30 days, Woo faced 90 batters, with an opponent batting average (OBA) of .241 and an on-base percentage (OBP) of .378, clearly showing his struggles. The key concern is his performance against left-handed batters, which has been noticeably poor.

Ohtani’s likely to make a significant impact with his left-handed batting ability, which spells trouble for the Mariners. He comes to the plate boasting a slugging percentage of .588 and a weighted on-base percentage (wOBA) of .598. His hitting ability could turn the game in favor of the Angels.

Waiting in the wings is Mike Trout, whose return to the lineup could add more fireworks to the Angels’ offense over the final couple of months of the season.

Betting on a team total for the Angels could be a wise decision today. The odds suggest that the Angels will win, but the Angels’ batting lineup, rather than Ohtani’s pitching, instills more confidence.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.