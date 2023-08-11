Should Team USA Fire Vlatko Andonovski After Disappointing Women's World Cup? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The excitement around the Women’s World Cup has undoubtedly dwindled, especially for fans of Team USA. A noticeable void is felt in social media timelines and general discussions, mainly due to the team’s unexpected exit. It was clear that the journey of Team USA in this World Cup was on shaky ground.

The big question now is: What went wrong for the four-time World Cup champions?

According to many experts and fans alike, the answer begins and ends with Vlatko Andonovski. With Team USA wrapping up with their most disappointing performance in the Women’s World Cup history – never before have they missed out on the semifinals – fingers are pointing at Andonovski’s decisions. Players playing out of their natural positions and the seeming lack of a cohesive strategy led to their downfall. The air is thick with speculations, but it appears his time with Team USA might be up. After investing four years into a campaign, the results were far from satisfactory.

So, where does Team USA go from here? The ball is now in Matt Crocker, the sporting director’s court. While Crocker is known to be methodical in his decisions (his approach with Greg Bealer is a testament), the change seems inevitable.

Emma Hayes of Chelsea is one name that stands out for the future helm of Team USA. Her impressive stint with the NWSL and outstanding contribution to the English Super League with Chelsea underscores her capabilities. Under her guidance, Chelsea transformed into a formidable team, even as the league became more competitive. Hayes could indeed be the fresh perspective that Team USA needs.

However, the official word on Andonovski’s departure is yet to come. Once that chapter closes, Team USA will have an array of potential candidates to steer them toward a brighter future. Whatever the decision, it’s evident that change is on the horizon for women’s soccer in the US.

