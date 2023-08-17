Should the 49ers Be Concerned with Brock Purdy's Interceptions? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Brock Purdy has taken the starting quarterback position for the San Francisco 49ers. Despite having thrown many interceptions during practice, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan remains unconcerned about Purdy’s performance. Shanahan has expressed his preference for interceptions during practice over NFL games, emphasizing that it’s an opportunity for learning. “Each one is different. But I do like him letting it rip, and I like him learning from things that he can’t get away with,” Shanahan said. He acknowledged that there is room for improvement for all of the team’s quarterbacks but emphasized the importance of making real throws and learning from mistakes.

Despite Shanahan’s confidence in Purdy, some doubters feel the 49ers are in for a challenging season. With eight months of tape on Purdy, teams will better understand his play style, potentially exposing his weaknesses. There’s a belief that Purdy’s success last season was an anomaly, and this season will reveal whether he is a true starting quarterback in the NFL.

The 49ers also have Sam Darnold and Trey Lance on their roster. Despite their presence, some believe the 49ers still have a quarterback problem. The team has a talented roster in other positions, but their quarterbacks may be their weak link.

In terms of betting odds, the 49ers’ win total is set at 11.5 for the season. Some believe this is too high and are betting on the under, expecting the 49ers to win around eight or nine games this season. Some are even placing bets on the 49ers missing the playoffs altogether.

With a roster that has the potential to make the playoffs but questions surrounding their quarterbacks, the 49ers’ season is highly anticipated. Whether they will exceed expectations or falter under the weight of uncertainty remains to be seen. The upcoming season will be crucial in determining whether Purdy is indeed the right choice for the 49ers or if their search for a reliable quarterback continues.

