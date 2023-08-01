Should the Mets be Applauded for Trading Justin Verlander? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Mets, despite facing some criticisms, have been making strategic moves this MLB season. Considering their recent transactions, it appears that the Mets have chosen to prioritize future potential over short-term success. The most significant example of this new direction is their recent trade involving ace pitcher Justin Verlander.

In the Verlander deal, the Mets acquired two highly touted prospects from the Houston Astros organization. These promising talents include the Astros’ number one outfield prospect, Drew Gilbert, and another player who ranks as their number four prospect overall. These strategic acquisitions by the Mets show a clear intent to build a strong and sustainable team for the future.

Some might argue that the Mets’ 2022 season has been a disaster, especially considering their significant spending – more than any other team in baseball. However, their recent moves should not be interpreted as a failure but as a wise strategic shift. They have consciously decided to reduce their hefty payroll and instead focus on developing their newly acquired young talent.

While it is true that the Mets will still have to pay off the Scherzer deal, the Verlander deal offers them several advantages. They now have a roster bolstered by young, super-talented prospects who are low-cost and can potentially contribute significantly to the team for the next six to seven years.

The criticisms about the value of the Astros’ farm system, or Gilbert only being the 70th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, miss the point. Gilbert is a top 100 prospect and the top in the Astros organization. As a first-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Tennessee, he’s a player who is expected to grow and improve.

New York is in a transition phase, and these changes should not be seen as a sign of giving up but rather as a strategic pivot toward rebuilding and future success. Despite the necessary cuts in payroll and the possible growing pains ahead, the Mets’ strategy could pay off in the long run, producing a competitive team that costs much less than $400 million to put on the field.

