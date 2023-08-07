Should You Still Feel Confident in Tampa's World Series Chances After McClanahan Injury? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

April sure feels like a long time ago.

Back then, the Tampa Bay Rays were flying-high as the best team in the majors. The Rays opened the campaign on a 13-game winning streak, finishing the month with an impressive 23-6 record.

They maintained the unsustainable pace into May. But like every organization that flew too close to the sun, the Rays eventually came crashing back down to earth.

Granted, they haven’t fallen far, and injuries have been a factor. Mainstays Tyler Glasnow, Brandon Lowe, and Pete Fairbanks have all spent time on the injured list. Now, they’ll have to overcome another significant setback, as former AL Cy Young frontrunner Shane McClanahan is expected to miss time with a forearm injury.

Nevertheless, the Rays remain in the thick of the AL East race, just 3.0 games back of the division-leading Baltimore Orioles. More importantly, they sit near the top of the futures board at most sportsbooks.

Betting Confidence

Tampa Bay is tied with the Texas Rangers as betting chalk to emerge from the American League playoff bracket. Depending on where you shop, the Rays are hovering around the +330 price to capture their first pennant since 2020. Moreover, their World Series odds paint an equally optimistic picture. Only the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are priced ahead of the Rays. Backing Tampa Bay at +700 to win it all comes with risk, but they have the faculties to remain competitive.

Elite Pitching

Even without McClanahan, the Rays have a talented pool of starting pitchers and relievers. Glasnow needed a little extra runway to work his way into game shape, but he’s been unhittable of late. The hard-throwing righty has allowed just six earned runs across his past five starts, with a minuscule 19 hits over 32.2 innings pitched. Likewise, Zach Eflin has been a revelation in Central Florida. The former first-round pick has a career-best ERA and WHIP, already setting a new high in wins, with two months left in the season.

Operating a league-best bullpen has become a hallmark of the Rays organization, and this year is no different. Rays relievers have combined for the second-best opponent batting average and eighth-most strikeouts. Although their ERA has inflated above previous benchmarks, the Rays’ bullpen is still one of their biggest strengths.

Improved Batting

Last year’s playoff performance was the indictment of what was wrong with the Rays. Tampa Bay recorded one run in the opening round of the postseason, getting swept by the Cleveland Guardians. Included in that was a 1-0 15-inning loss in Game 2, in which the Rays compiled just six hits.

This year’s iteration is an adept hitting group. Led by Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena, Tampa is loaded with sluggers who could send the ball into orbit. Eight players have at least 14 homers, with nine driving in 38 or more.

Collectively, they rank top five in the bigs in OPS, home runs, and runs scored. That adds a dimension they’ve been missing in previous years.

Still a Top Contender

As a whole, the Rays remain a legitimate title contender. Betting confidence, coupled with top-end pitching and a robust hitting lineup, gives Tampa Bay every reason to believe in this year’s squad. Irrespective of how long McClanahan is gone, the Rays will continue to contend for the American League pennant.

