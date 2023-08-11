Since You Asked, Here’s Patriots Rookie Keion White’s DROY Odds White could make you a nice chunk of change if he wins by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

Don’t lie to us. We know you watched the New England Patriots’ preseason opener Thursday night and came away with one very particular thought.

“I wonder what Keion White’s odds are for Defensive Rookie of the Year?”

Well, we understand, because White was a force in the Patriots’ preseason opening loss to the Houston Texans. Though he only recorded three tackles and a QB hit, the 24-year-old was the most disruptive defender on the field, certainly making his presence felt in his new No. 99 despite only registering 27 defensive snaps.

So, how can you make some sweet, sweet dough off White’s (exhibition) performance? Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered.

White has pretty good odds to win DROY in 2023, straddling that ever-important line of being able to make you a solid chunk of change while not also being a complete waste to bet on. His most enticing number comes from FanDuel Sportsbook, who give him 40-to-1 odds to take home the award. They only get better for him, and worse for you at DraftKings Sportsbook (35-to-1) and BetMGM Sportsbook (30-to-1).

The fact White played a solid amount in the preseason opener doesn’t spell great things for his regular season role, but continued success throughout the summer will undoubtedly lead to playing time in the fall.

White isn’t the only rookie you can bet on to take home some hardware by season’s end, however, as rookie wideout Demario Douglas has some hilariously long odds to win OROY and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez is actually one of the favorites to win DROY.

Those odds for White, however, look real enticing entering the season. Don’t say we didn’t warn you when he ends up with 10 sacks.