SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Aug. 25)

Well into the dog days of summer, MLB is keeping the excitement alive. Diving into today’s matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Last night, we were 2-for-2 calling for home runs from Toronto’s Brandon Belt and Chicago’s Luis Robert. Here are some top picks from today’s MLB games.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

HOU Framber Valdez OVER 5.5 Ks vs. Tigers (+112)

Valdez has recorded six or more strikeouts in 14 of his 24 starts this season (58%)

Valdez’s 8.9 K/9 this season is the second-highest of his career

Detroit has struck out 1,135 times as a team this season – 11th most in MLB

Detroit is hitting .235 as a team this season, the fourth-worst in MLB

Detroit is hitting .237 as a team against lefties this season, the fifth-worst in MLB

MIA Jake Burger OVER 0.5 RBI vs. Nationals (+120)

Burger is hitting .423 (11-for-26) with five RBI over his past seven games

Washington’s starter, Joan Adon , has allowed 14 hits and 14 earned runs in 18.0 innings this season

, has allowed 14 hits and 14 earned runs in 18.0 innings this season Washington has allowed 657 runs this season, the fourth-most in MLB

Washington boasts a 4.91 team ERA this season, the fourth-highest in MLB

Washington’s bullpen owns an ERA of 5.23 this season, with the league hitting .265 against them – both are second-worst in MLB

KC Bobby Witt Jr. OVER 0.5 Hits vs. Mariners (-240)

Witt has hit safely in 21 of his past 24 games, including 12 multi-hit efforts

Witt has recorded at least one hit in three of four games against Seattle this season, including two multi-hit efforts

Witt is hitting .364 (32-for-88) during August

