SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today

Well into the dog days of summer, MLB is keeping the excitement alive. Diving into today’s matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate the likelihood of each pick’s success.

Here are some top picks from today’s MLB games.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brandon Belt OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Orioles (+430)

Model Rating = 5 Stars

Belt is enjoying a resurgent season north of the border, the veteran slashing .255/.371/.470 with 14 home runs while posting a .841 OPS. He’s been hot lately, launching three long balls over his past seven games. An enticing matchup awaits tonight against Orioles starter Kyle Gibson, who has struggled to an 8.31 ERA during August. Left-handed batters have feasted on Gibson in his last three starts, hitting .410 with a .692 slugging percentage, including two home runs. Given his recent power surge, Belt is a solid bet to go yard again.

Luis Robert OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Athletics (+330)

Model Rating = 5 Stars

The lone bright spot on an otherwise disappointing White Sox offense, Robert‘s 33 big flies rank sixth in the majors. While he is currently marred in a 4-for-26 slump, the All-Star has a prime opportunity to break out against the league-worst A‘s, who have allowed the fifth-most long balls this season (172) and will start left-hander Ken Waldichuk (5.91 ERA). Robert has torched southpaws in 2023, slashing a robust .312/.373/.581 in 93 at-bats. Throw in the friendly confines of Guaranteed Rate Field, and the Cuban native is in a terrific spot to add to his career-best home run total.

