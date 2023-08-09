St. Jude Championship: What Does it Take to Win at TPC Southwind? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The FedEx Saint Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, is poised to be an exhilarating affair. As the first leg of the PGA playoffs, it holds particular significance, promising intense competition and drama.

So, what does it take to succeed at this championship?

This week is particularly challenging. Unlike typical tournaments with around 150 participants, the playoffs narrow down to only the top 70 golfers globally. And they all are guaranteed four rounds. This fact complicates things, as you need to consider not just contenders but also those who can maintain their performance right into the fourth round. Do they possess the tenacity to finish strong? Their fourth-round scoring is a vital statistic to watch.

St. Jude Championship Betting Insights

The course demands a player with impeccable iron play. They need to be both consistent and robust. Achieving pin-high shots is essential, but what follows is equally critical â€“ capitalizing on those shots to make birdies.

Recent trends in PGA suggest that to win, one must aim low, with winners often shooting 15 under or even 20 under. Therefore, it’s not enough to hit an excellent iron shot; you must also have the finesse to convert those into birdies.”

With the FedEx Saint Jude Championship kickstarting the FedEx Cup playoffs, many wonder how the change in the format impacts the betting odds.

What Will Rory Do at the St. Jude Championship?

Reviewing every player, focusing on their recent performances over the last 24 to 32 rounds, who is emerging? Who’s maintaining a steady rhythm? Since iron play is a significant factor here, metrics like strokes-gained approach and strokes-gained putt come into the limelight. Additionally, given that TPC Southwind features a Bermuda grass surface, observing players who typically fare well on Bermuda greens is beneficial.

Regarding course history, it’s not so much about the results but more about knowing if they’ve played here. Experience outweighs past performance.

With the PGA postseason in full swing, the FedEx Saint Jude Championship at TPC Southwind promises nail-biting moments, world-class golf, and new narratives for the sport’s enthusiasts. It’s time to see who emerges victorious!

