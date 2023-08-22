St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Preview by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates are set to face off later tonight. Both teams have been struggling lately, and this game may not seem crucial for either team in the race for the playoffs, but it could still provide some entertainment and betting implications. With neither team particularly impressive this season, this matchup may not be at the top of everyone’s watchlist. However, there’s still potential for an exciting game and multiple things to wager on.

With odds of -138, the Pirates are the favorites in this game, but the pitching matchup is not expected to be an exciting duel. Adam Wainwright, the veteran right-hander for the Cardinals, has had a shaky season, and his performances have left much to be desired. His opponent, Johan Oviedo, has been up and down for Pittsburgh but has potential.

Considering the struggles of both starting pitchers, this could be a game where the bullpens come into play early. The total for this matchup is set at 9.5, and with both teams struggling on the mound, this game might end up being a high-scoring affair. However, it might be wise to wait and bet on the total live if the first couple of innings go by without any runs, as the odds could be better later in the game.

Betting on the total seems to be a more attractive option in this matchup than backing either team, as the pitching has been a concern for both sides. With Wainwright and Oviedo struggling, there is a good chance we could see the bullpens early, leading to many runs being scored.

For those looking for a possible edge in this game, the over might be the play, but waiting for the live odds after a few innings have been played might be a good idea. This could be a high-scoring game, and it should be interesting to see how the bullpens fare in this one.

