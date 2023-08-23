Tampa Bay Buccaneers Name Baker Mayfield Starting Quarterback by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced their starting quarterback, and it’s none other than former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. The decision comes after the team moved on from iconic QB Tom Brady and the drafting of Kyle Trask.

The narrative surrounding Baker isn’t as straightforward as it seems. There are starting quarterback qualities about him, but he’s yet to deliver and lead a team to where you’d consider him a real weapon.

The underlying question: What does this mean for the Buccaneers’ recent draft pick, Kyle Trask?

The Bucs invested a second-round pick in Trask, and if Mayfield doesn’t work out early on, they can revisit this situation later in the year and get the young quarterback more reps.

While the Bucs certainly have some potent weapons in the receiving corps, questions remain regarding the potency of their running game and the solidity of their offensive line.

The coming season will be critical for both Mayfield and the Buccaneers. With the shadow of Brady still looming large over Raymond James Stadium and the weight of expectation resting squarely on Mayfield’s shoulders, only time will tell whether this decision will lead Tampa Bay to a coveted Super Bowl ring or if they will find themselves reevaluating their choices in the offseason.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.