Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 6.5

After Tom Brady retired, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to find their next starting quarterback. The team is expected to take a step back in 2023.

Whether the Bucs ultimately start Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask as their quarterback, it will be a downgrade on what they’ve been working off with the aging Tom Brady over the years. Even with question marks at quarterback, the Bucs still have a very nice receiving core, headlined by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. At the end of the day, Tampa Bay quite simply might be more relevant in fantasy football than they are in the win column. Having a young running back in Rachaad White also means a potential difference-maker on offense.

Even with those nice pieces on offense, it won’t matter if Mayfield or Trask can’t make good reads in the pocket. There have been some positive headlines surrounding Trask at camp, though, and you’d have to figure that’s the direction the team hopes to go at the position, even if it doesn’t start that way in Week 1.

On defense, the Bucs have had their fair share of dominant units over their contending era, but it appears those times have passed them by. It’s hard to see this group, even at best, being a middle-of-the-pack unit, which shows where they are as a franchise right now. Lavonte David, Vita Vea, and Antoine Winfield Jr. can still be impact players, but there’s a lack of depth on that side of the football now, which will hurt this group.

Looking at the Buccaneers’ strength of schedule, Tampa Bay is sitting relatively in the middle, meaning we won’to focus too much on their opponents. Tampa Bay is in the middle of a very winnable NFC South division, but it’s hard to see this group surmounting expectations. The Bucs won just eight games last season, and sensing a big step back for this group means we’re completely fine backing the juiced price tag the under 6.5 wins presents at -142.

Verdict: Under 6.5 wins (-142)

