Texas Rangers Updated Pennant and World Series Odds

In the American League, the Texas Rangers have stood out in 2023 as a team that’s leaped into contender status. Can they sustain this current pace? Despite the Houston Astros coming off a 2022 World Series win, the Rangers find themselves on top of the AL West as the trade deadline is set to conclude on August 1. Texas has a solid 60-46 record, but their run differential is where they have separated from the pack. The Rangers boast the second-best mark in baseball at +145 and leads all of MLB with a whopping 609 runs. Let’s dive into the Rangers AL Pennant and World Series odds below.

There were some initial question marks about if the Rangers could get the starting pitching necessary to be a real contender, but their moves ahead of the trade deadline have halted that narrative. The Rangers acquired big-game pitcher Max Scherzer from the New York Mets and prized left-hander Jordan Montgomery from the St. Louis Cardinals. Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray have done an excellent job at the top of the rotation, but there’s a lot of age to these starting pitchers, meaning health and durability are still in question.

The Rangers currently boast the second-shortest odds to win the American League, sandwiched between the Tampa Bay Rays as the odds-on favorite at +280 and the Houston Astros at +440.

With their trade deadline additions in the rotation and bullpen, the Rangers have addressed the most apparent concerns bettors would have with their group. Their price tag currently stands out as a value at +350.

It’s fair to wonder how long the Ranger’s offense can continue to put up these types of numbers. Rookie of the Year contender Josh Jung has helped add some length to their batting order, while veterans like Adolis Garcia, Corey Seager, and Marcus Semien continue to perform. If it weren’t for Shohei Ohtani running away with the AL MVP, you can make a strong case that Seager would be in the conversation to capture the coveted award.

The Rangers sit alone with the fourth-shortest odds to capture the 2023 World Series, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Tampa Bay Rays ahead. There aren’t a lot of flaws in this Rangers team; they’ve put all their chips into the middle of the table and are all-in on this season. You can go back and forth about whether this price is a value, but with the parity of October baseball, we like the +800 odds the Rangers are sitting with.

