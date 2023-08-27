The Bengals' Dynamic Duo: Burrow and Chase's Fantasy Outlook

The Cincinnati Bengals have been under the microscope recently, with a promising young team full of potential. One combination, in particular, has garnered much attention â€“ the Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase duo. When it comes to fantasy football, understanding their potential and the risks associated is crucial for draft strategy.

3 Most Overrated Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2023

Joe Burrow & Ja’Marr Chase: The Perfect Pairing

The undeniable chemistry between Burrow and Chase is something fantasy owners dream of. Their synergy has been on display whenever they’re on the field together. Chase’s stellar rookie season showcased his ability to produce elite fantasy numbers, especially with Burrow feeding him the ball.

Pros:

Undeniable Chemistry: Their rapport from their college days continues in the NFL.

Their rapport from their college days continues in the NFL. High Ceiling: If both stay healthy, they can produce top-tier fantasy numbers.

Cons:

Health Concerns: A full season of both staying injury-free is something Bengals fans and fantasy owners are eager to see but remains a concern.

Ja’Marr Chase: A Top Fantasy Pick?

Comparisons with Justin Jefferson are unavoidable. Last year, Jefferson was a popular choice, but could this be Chase’s year to surpass him?

Pros:

Explosive Playmaker: Chase has the capability of turning any play into a highlight-reel touchdown.

Chase has the capability of turning any play into a highlight-reel touchdown. High Touchdown Potential: Chase could feasibly rack up 15-20 touchdowns if he and Burrow stay healthy.

Cons:

Superstar Slump?: It’s always a risk with elite players as defenses adjust and game plan for them.

Joe Burrow’s Injury Outlook

All eyes are on Burrow’s calf injury. Will it hinder his performance, or is it a non-issue?

Pros:

Positive News: Updates from Cincinnati indicate a steady recovery for Burrow, fueling optimism.

Cons:

Potential for Re-Injury: Calf injuries can be tricky, and a re-injury could put a damper on Burrow’s season.

3 Most Underrated Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2023

Betting on the Bengals

Betting on sports awards is a hot topic, and the Bengals’ dynamic duo is right in the mix for many accolades. Though some regions, like New York, have restrictions, there’s a palpable buzz around the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards potentially being linked to Cincinnati.

The Verdict

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase promise a potentially explosive fantasy output. If they stay healthy, they’re set to light up scoreboards and bring joy to fantasy owners. While there’s inherent risk due to Burrow’s recent injury history, the upside is tantalizing. As fantasy draft day approaches, consider the Burrow-Chase combo a priority, but as with all things fantasy, remain strategic and informed.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.