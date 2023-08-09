The FedEx Cup Playoffs: A Fresh Format For Fierce Competition by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

The FedEx Cup playoffs have rolled around once again, but this year comes with a twist. While in past editions, the playoffs commenced in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, this year introduces significant changes: The player count has been reduced from 125 to a mere 70 players, and in a departure from golf tradition, there will be no tournament cut.

St. Jude Championship Betting Insights

The stakes now become clear as the champion will pocket a whopping $3.6 million and earn 2000 FedEx Cup points. The runner-up isn’t left empty-handed, securing 1200 points. However, after this position, the point allocation sees a steep decline.

Following the intense competition, only the cream of the crop – the top 50 players with the highest points – will advance to the BMW Championship. Another cut will follow this, narrowing the field down to the elite top 30, who will then face off at East Lake in the much-anticipated Tour Championship.

What Will Rory Do at the St. Jude Championship?

Opinions have started to emerge, with skepticism about the new “no cut” format, especially given the substantial prize money at stake. Yet, there’s a glimmer of hope or perhaps mere curiosity.

Could an outlier player, despite having an off-day with an exceptionally high score on Thursday, bounce back and then be in contention by Sunday? The essential question arises: if not for such surprising turnarounds, then what truly is the point of this new format?

TPC Southwind Course Preview: How to Play it to Win in Memphis?

All eyes are now on Memphis. Will the FedEx St. Jude Championship under this new format offer the thrill golf enthusiasts crave, or will it be back to the drawing board for the PGA? Only time will tell.

