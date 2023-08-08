The Michigan Wolverines' 10 Most Important Players for 2023 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off their second-straight Big Ten title and CFP appearance. Several key players must step up to return to the playoffs, three-peat as B1G Champs, and potentially win the program’s first-ever playoff game. Projected to win 10.5 of 12 games this season, according to the sportsbooks, Michigan is +180 to win the Big Ten, just behind rival Ohio State (+165). They are fourth in the National Championship odds (+850), trailing Georgia, Alabama, and OSU.

Below, I rank the top ten most important (not necessarily best) Wolverines going into the 2023 college football season.

Michigan’s Most Important Players

1. QB J.J. McCarthy â€“ After winning back-to-back Big Ten titles on their way to the College Football Playoff, McCarthy will be the catalyst if the Wolverines are to take the next step with a CFP win and a potential National Title. The tools are there for McCarthy to be elite. Not only is his ceiling the team’s, but he ensures Michigan’s high floor. The lack of quality backups behind him on the depth chart would result in a significant drop-off if he were injured.

2. CB Will Johnson â€“ The five-star recruit looked the part when he stepped into the starting role late in his freshman season. The next-level talent is apparent. The Wolverines expect Johnson to emerge as a top-notch cover man, while the team remains unsure who will line up opposite him at cornerback.

3. DT Kris Jenkins â€“ A lot is expected of the senior, who has NFL scouts excited about his upside. With Michigan’s best interior lineman (Mazi Smith) and pass rusher (Mike Morris) from last season set to play on Sundays, Jenkins will be called upon to anchor the D-line, and he is reportedly up to 309 pounds.

4. RB Blake Corum â€“ Yes, there’s a ready-made replacement in Donovan Edwards (401 yards vs. OSU & in B1G Championship Game), but it was undeniable that Corum was missed in their CFP loss. The focal point of Michigan’s offense for much of 2022, Corum was on his way to a Heisman invitation before he went down with an injury. He was their best player a year ago.

5. LT LaDarius Henderson â€“ Someone has to protect McCarthy’s backside and keep the quarterback upright and healthy. An experienced starter at Arizona State who earned an East-West Shrine Bowl invite before passing up on the NFL Draft, Henderson is an excellent option as the Wolverines improved their offensive line through the portal. Not their best O-lineman (Zak Zinter is) but is probably their most important.

6. NB Mike Sainristil â€“ In his first season on the defensive side of the ball, Sainristil was a natural and an immediate impact player who made some of the biggest plays of the season for the Wolverines. He’s their top nickelback and primary insurance should no one emerge as CB2.

7. S Rod Moore â€“ One of the top returning safeties and most underrated defenders in the country, Moore is an absolute stud in the secondary. The true junior excels in coverage and is arguably an even better tackler, allowing him to impact the run game. He’s also capable of handling slot coverage duties.

8. RB Donovan Edwards â€“ Were this a list of Michigan’s best players, Edwards would be higher. He’s an emerging star who flashed elite potential when Corum was out while playing at less than 100 percent. We still haven’t seen the best of Edwards, who has untapped potential as a pass catcher.

9. LB Junior Colson â€“ The one linebacker we know won’t leave the field in 2023 regardless of down and distance, Colson is the leader of what should be a much-improved unit. With excellent speed and athleticism, the Tennessee native has next-level talent and is still scratching the surface of his vast potential. He could very well emerge as Michigan’s top defender this season.

10. K James Turner â€“ With Money Moody in San Francisco with the 49ers (third-round pick), Michigan will have to replace the best kicker in college football over the past two seasons. Not wanting to rely on a true freshman in Adam Samaha, the B1G Champs went into the portal and added Turner from Louisville. He made an impressive 20 of 22 field goal attempts last season but needs to improve on his long-range (14 of 20 from 40 to 49 yards in his career).

11) OG Zak Zinter

12) TE Colston Loveland

13) C Drake Nugent

14) DT Mason Graham

15) S Makari Paige

16) WR Roman Wilson

17) OG Trevor Keegan

18) WR Cornelius Johnson

19) EDGE Jaylen Harrell

20) EDGE Derrick Moore