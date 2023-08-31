The Next Big Thing: Alabama's Caleb Downs Stakes His Claim by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Tuscaloosa has been the birthplace of many college football legends, and it seems they might have unearthed another gem. The Alabama Crimson Tide may have its newest breakout defensive star in Caleb Downs.

When the Maxwell Club releases its preseason picks, you better believe those names are destined for greatness. Downs is one such name creating a buzz among the college football circuit this year. We’ve seen the club’s precision before, and now all eyes are on Caleb to continue that legacy and challenge for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

There’s been no shortage of praise for the young prodigy. To think of him as just another freshman would be a grave mistake. The chatter from Alabama’s spring sessions suggests that Downs isn’t merely a standout among his class; he could very well be among the top defensive players for the Crimson Tide, holding his own with stalwarts like Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner.

The comparisons to Minkah Fitzpatrick are inevitable and flattering. Fitzpatrick, a Chuck Bednarik Award winner and a product from just outside of Rutgers, New Brunswick, New Jersey, embodied the total package that Coach Nick Saban prizes. And now, it appears Downs might be walking a similar path as Fitzpatrick did for Alabama.

The blend of football skill, intangible assets, and sheer determination sets him apart. For any freshman to command a starting spot on day one in Tuscaloosa is commendable. Yet, for Downs, it seems it was almost expected.

Given the trajectory of his early career, the sky is the limit for this young athlete. With an NFL future seemingly guaranteed, Downs is not just looking to fit in; he’s looking to dominate. And if history is any guide, he will soon join the elite ranks of the Tide’s storied alumni.

