The Patriots' QB Playbook: Betting Big on Mac Jones's Potential by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The New England Patriots quarterback depth chart has been the subject of much speculation and intrigue in the lead-up to the new NFL season. Despite numerous reports and expectations, the Patriots shook up their roster in unexpected ways.

Initially, many thought Malik Cunningham would weave into the Patriots’ offensive strategy. His potential versatility as both a quarterback and slash guy seemed promising. Yet, to the surprise of many, they cut him alongside Bailey Zappe. While Cunningham’s athleticism and explosive prowess from his time at Louisville had caught attention, it seems the Patriots found his raw talent still needing some polish. Particularly notable was his performance as a receiver during the preseason; while he showcased potential, tangible results in actual catches were lacking.

As for Zappe, his departure was nothing short of bewildering. Last season, there were moments where he outshone Mac Jones in relief appearances, leading some New England fans to vouch for Zappe over Jones. However, his release and the subsequent lack of claims from other teams suggest that perhaps his ceiling isn’t as high as initially assessed.

With these departures, it’s undeniable: Mac Jones is the Patriots’ leading man under center. The overarching question, though, is what happens if Jones doesn’t deliver or if a change becomes necessary? The logical backup seems to be Zappe unless the Patriots opt for a seasoned veteran. Players like Colt McCoy, with a wealth of experience and recently released during roster cuts, could be potential candidates.

In essence, the Patriots’ recent moves place an amplified spotlight on Jones. Without a clear successor or established backup, the weight on Jones’s shoulders is palpable. The Patriots’ trust in him is evident, and this season shapes up as a critical proving ground for the young quarterback.

The overarching sentiment seems clear: It’s a make-or-break season for Mac Jones. Without another quarterback the Patriots seem to believe in, Jones will be handed every opportunity to solidify his position. And, if he falters, based on the evaluations of Bill Belichick and Bill O’Brien, it’s more probable that the Patriots will return to the drawing board rather than lean on Zappe.

