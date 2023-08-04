Three Value Bets To Make Following MLB Trade Deadline The AL West will be an exciting division to watch down the stretch by Claudia Bellofatto 2 hours ago

The rich got richer after the Major League Baseball trade deadline. That’s what it takes to get to the postseason and make a run though, especially in the American League West.

It’s a tight race between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros at the top — both of whom made a splash before the deadline. The Los Angeles Angels decided to keep Shohei Ohtani as they hope to fight for their own spot in the playoffs and the Seattle Mariners didn’t make any additions, but they’ve been rolling with their current roster.

Here’s a value bet for the three teams I think have the best shot at the postseason based on how the deadline went and how the future is shaping up.

Houston Astros:

Acquired: Justin Verlander

Bet: To win the AL Pennant +350 at BetMGM

Verlander returned to Houston, where he spent four full seasons before leaving as a free agent last offseason. After a sub-par May with the New York Mets, the three-time Cy Young pitcher showed significant improvement in the following months, going 5-1 with a 1.69 ERA in July. His old club got him in the exact form they wanted him.

The Astros have the second-best team ERA at 3.78 heading into Friday’s slate, and the offense has been among the best all season. The consistency this team has shown — even when not fully healthy — proves they can make a return to the World Series.

Texas Rangers:

Acquired: Max Scherzer, Jordan Montgomery

Bet: To win the AL West -105 at DraftKings

The Rangers’ pitching staff was solid to start the season but health issues led them to rotation needs by the deadline — and they got that with Scherzer and lefty Montgomery. Scherzer isn’t quite in ace form but it’s a veteran arm they need and Montgomery is a consistent and reliable piece to the rotation.

Reliable was Nathan Eovaldi before he ended up on the IL. The former Boston Red Sox righty has been stellar with the Rangers — a 2.69 ERA (fourth-best in MLB) on the season with a 1.96 ERA in July. Unfortunately, it was his injury that led to the search for another arm. With his return, the rotation will be tough to beat and is deep enough to win the division.

Los Angeles Angels

Acquired: Lucas Giolito, C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk

Bet: To reach the playoffs +700 at DraftKings

The Angels made their intentions loud and clear when they took Ohtani off the trade market: All in on a playoff push. Not only did they keep their best player but they also got some help for him. They brought in Giolito from the Chicago White Sox along with two players they originally drafted — first baseman Cron and outfielder Grichuk from the Colorado Rockies.

Giolito might be a tough sell as he’s had a rough debut with the team, but a 2.32 ERA in June is enough for a glimmer of hope.

With the new bats — production hasn’t been off the charts for either player this year, but the upside is there and both add length to the Angels’ starting nine. Cron brings great power to the lineup — with a barrel rate and max exit velocity in the 94th percentile, expected slugging 90th percentile, and expected batting average among the best. Grichuk actually was the one to go yard though, in his Angels debut. Grichuk was solid for the Rockies, with a team-leading .308 batting average and .861 on-base plus slugging percentage.

The Angels have a big opportunity to close the gap between themselves and the Mariners with their four-game set in Los Angeles.

