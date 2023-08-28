Titans Rookie RB Tyjae Spears is Poised for a Breakout Role by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

As the football world buzzes in excitement for the upcoming NFL season, it’s impossible not to shift attention to the Tennessee Titans and the burgeoning talent of Tyjae Spears. The Titans, known for their robust ground game, have found another gem in Spears.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Without a doubt, the Titans’ offensive setup is already iconic with the likes of Derrick Henry. As possibly one of the last running back Hall of Famers in this evolving football era, Henry has etched his name as a living legend in the Titans’ playbook. However, as much as he has dominated the scene, it’s evident that the Titans are evolving their approach.

Enter Tyjae Spears.

This rookie’s preseason numbers have been nothing short of astounding, making analysts and fans alike sit up and take notice. To break it down:

Spears led all running backs in the preseason with a whopping 4.7 yards after contact â€”a stat that placed him at the top of the league.

â€”a stat that placed him at the top of the league. His average of 5.3 yards per carry positioned him at number nine among 54 qualifying running backs.

positioned him at number nine among 54 qualifying running backs. He also clocked in an average of +0.09 EPA per attempt, placing him at number eight out of those 54 qualifiers.

But here’s the catch, and arguably the most jaw-dropping stat of them all: Spears faced boxes packed with eight or more defenders on an impressive 41% of his carries this preseason. And if we consider boxes with seven or more defenders? That stat shoots up to 82% of his runs.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

It’s vital to understand the significance of this. The Titans have a penchant for running the ball, often even in predictable situations. While this strategy is central to setting up their play-action game with Ryan Tannehill, it means that their running backs frequently encounter defenses primed for the run. So, how effective can a back be when the opposing defense is already expecting and prepped for the run?

Spears’ preseason numbers answer this question with conviction. His exceptional performance in terms of yards after contact, yards per carry, and EPAâ€”despite facing such densely packed defensesâ€”is a testament to his potential. It paints the picture of a running back who can weather the storm, even when the odds seem stacked against him.

While Spears is undoubtedly a rookie, and the regular season is a different beast, his promise is undeniable. As the Titans gear up for their first game against a reputedly tough run defense, fans and analysts will be watching Spears closely. The subsequent weeks, with their potentially more yielding defenses, will be a great barometer to gauge his real impact.

While the Titans’ legacy with Derrick Henry is undeniable, the addition of Spears offers a new dimension to their offense. The dual-threat posed by these two could reshape Tennessee’s ground game, making them even more formidable in the upcoming season.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.