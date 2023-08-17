Top 5 Commits of August in College Basketball by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

It’s never too early to look ahead to the future, and it’s looking bright for these programs. As the offseason winds down in college basketball, we look at which schools made an impact in August by landing some of the nation’s top recruits in the Class of 2024.

1. Flory Bidunga – Kansas

The rich get richer as Kansas pulls in Bidunga, a five-star recruit out of Indiana who’s the top-ranked center in the class. per 247sports.com. He can stroke it from outside, jam it in down low, or take advantage of his matchup in the post. Upon Hunter Dickinson‘s likely departure from Lawrence after this season, the Jayhawks will do what they always do and reload at the center position.

2. Cam Scott – Texas

Texas will be home to one of the prettiest jump shots from the Class of 2024. Cam Scott can catch and shoot or create for himself off the bounce, making him a valuable backcourt asset the minute he steps foot on campus. Scott may be a vital part of that process as the Longhorns look to become a regular Big 12 contender in the coming years.

3. Marcus Allen – Missouri

A slasher who loves to score at the rim, Marcus Allen has the head-down mentality that should translate quickly to college ball. His length, physicality, and intensity may make him an immediate impact at Missouri, something the program desperately needs.

4. Garrett Sundra – Notre Dame

Sundra won’t wow you with his athleticism, but his knack for scoring at the rim is a marvel. Notre Dame is desperate for youthful talent as they continue their rebuild under new head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

5. Peyton Marshall – Missouri

What an August it has been so far for Missouri. Along with Allen, Missouri landed Marshall, who is a whopping 7’0″, 300 lbs. He may take some time to reach college-level conditioning. Nevertheless, his big body can anchor the paint and draw some serious attention.

