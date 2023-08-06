Top 5 Players from this Year's Transfer Portal in the MWC

The Mountain West Conference is getting a talent boost with standout players transferring in. Jalen Hill, Keylan Boone, and Kalib Boone join UNLV, Nelly Junior Joseph picks New Mexico, and Darius Brown strengthens Utah State. Expect fierce competition as these players elevate the conference’s level of play.

1. Jalen Hill – Oklahoma to UNLV

After showcasing his scoring prowess at the rim and improving his free throw shooting significantly over his four years at Oklahoma, Jalen Hill is set to join UNLV for his final collegiate season. With his elite scoring abilities, he is expected to be a valuable asset in helping UNLV make a strong push for the NCAA Tournament next year.

2. Keylan Boone – Oklahoma State to UNLV

Having spent three seasons at Oklahoma State, Keylan Boone moved to the Pacific, where he excelled as a highly efficient three-level scorer, leading the Tigers in scoring. Despite facing challenges in finding consistent playing time in Stillwater, Boone has honed his skills and is poised to provide a much-needed offensive boost to UNLV in the upcoming season.

3. Kalib Boone – Oklahoma State to UNLV

Joining his brother Keylan at UNLV, Kalib Boone is coming off a stellar season with the Cowboys. The talented big man demonstrated impressive scoring abilities, averaging double figures while shooting an impressive 58 percent from the field. With extensive experience in one of the nation’s toughest conferences, his addition to UNLV’s roster alongside Jalen Hill and Keylan Boone promises to be a game-changer.

4. Nelly Junior Joseph – Iona to New Mexico

In contrast to several Iona transfers who followed Coach Rick Pitino to St. John’s, Nelly Junior Joseph has decided to join Richard Pitino, Rick’s son, at New Mexico for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Joseph brings a formidable and robust presence to the paint, continuously evolving and expanding his skill set each year, making him a valuable addition to the Lobos’ roster.

5. Darius Brown – Montana State to Utah State

A true hooper, Darius Brown was a standout performer for Montana State in the 2022-23 season. He displayed exceptional perimeter scoring, shooting an impressive 40 percent from beyond the arc and maintaining an outstanding free throw percentage of over 90 percent. Additionally, Brown showcased his versatility by contributing to rebounding and distributing with 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. His well-rounded game has attracted attention from high-major programs, making him a valuable addition to Utah State‘s roster.

