Top 5 Players from this Year's Transfer Portal in the Pac-12

1. Caleb Love – North Carolina to Arizona

Initially committed to Michigan, Caleb Love had a change of plans when his credits didn’t transfer successfully from North Carolina, prompting him to explore other options. While his junior season with the Tar Heels had challenges, particularly with three-point shooting, Love remains determined to make a fresh start for his senior year at Arizona. He’s ready to bring his skills and experience to the Wildcats’ roster and make a significant impact.

2. Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky to Washington

Last season didn’t unfold as Sahvir Wheeler had hoped, leading him to consider a new path for his future. Despite the setbacks, Wheeler’s impressive playmaking and basketball IQ position him as one of the country’s top point guards. Now, he’s set to join the Washington program, aiming to revitalize the team’s success, which has been elusive for over a decade. The Huskies can look forward to Wheeler elevating their game.

3. Fardaws Aimaq – Texas Tech to California

Fardaws Aimaq‘s tenure at Texas Tech was brief, but his time at Utah Valley showcased his remarkable skills. With an incredible average of 16.9 points and 14.2 rebounds over two seasons, Aimaq is ready to embark on a fresh start out west with California. The Golden Bears are gaining an exceptional player in the paint, whose presence and dominance on the boards will be a significant asset to the team.

4. Keonte Kennedy – Memphis to California

Keonte Kennedy made a name for himself at UTEP before transferring to Memphis, where he proved his abilities in a higher-caliber conference. Now, he’s poised to make an impact at California, a team actively bolstering its roster through transfers this year. Kennedy’s experience and contributions to the exciting Tigers team should translate well to the Golden Bears, adding depth and talent to their lineup.

5. DJ Rodman – Washington State to USC

The son of legendary player Dennis Rodman, DJ Rodman has honed a different style of play compared to his father’s era. Rodman became a reliable spot-up shooter for the Cougars in the 2022-23 season, showcasing his prowess from beyond the arc while excelling in rebounding. His decision to transfer after spending four years at Pullman was a surprise, but his exceptional talents are sure to garner significant interest from teams nationwide, including USC, as he seeks a new opportunity to shine.