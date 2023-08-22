Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In a key MLB matchup, the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Both teams are in excellent form in the lead-up to this encounter, and the stakes are high as the playoffs approach.

The spotlight is on the pitchers tonight, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound for the Jays and Grayson Rodriguez for the Orioles. Both have been exceptional in the last 30 days, and the matchup feels like a playoff atmosphere.

The odds currently favor the Orioles slightly at home, with a -116 price against the Jays. The total for the game is listed at eight runs, hinting at a low-scoring affair.

Kikuchi has been a revelation for the Jays after a shaky start to the season. In the past month, he has posted a combined K rate of 25% against lefty and righty batters. Furthermore, Kikuchi’s ISO power number through 97 batters stands at .054, and his weighted on-base percentage is .239. The transformation has been remarkable, and he will be eager to continue his stellar form.

Rodriguez has been equally impressive for the Orioles. Over the past month, he has faced 95 batters, registering a .047 ISO power number and a weighted on-base percentage of .209. While Rodriguez may not be a household name yet, he has proven his worth on the mound.

Despite the hitter-friendly nature of Camden Yards, tonight’s game could be a low-scoring affair. The conditions favor the pitchers, with temperatures at a comfortable 78 degrees and a light wind blowing in.

Both teams have a lot on the line tonight. The Orioles are enjoying a tremendous run of form, sitting 30 games over .500, while the Jays seek to improve their wild card positioning. With the playoffs just around the corner, every game counts.

Given the recent form of pitchers and the playoff atmosphere, the run line may come into play, or the under may be a smart bet. While there’s always a risk of the hitters getting hot, lean on the under in this game. With two in-form pitchers on the mound, it could take nine runs to win, which seems unlikely tonight. Expect a tense and closely fought contest with runs at a premium.

