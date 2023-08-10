US Women's National Team's Early World Cup Exit: A Deep Dive by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The world of women’s soccer experienced a shockwave as the US Women’s National Team made an unprecedented early exit from the Women’s World Cup. As we reflect on this, the data speaks volumes. It’s a fact: this marks the earliest World Cup exit in US history. However, the aftermath and implications of this exit extend beyond mere stats, touching upon television ratings and the team’s credibility on the global stage.

A Missed Stepping Stone

Many had envisioned this World Cup as the crucial stepping stone for women’s soccer in America. The expectation was that the momentum would seamlessly carry into the subsequent World Cup four years down the line. Now, this vision stands challenged.

The spotlight, unfortunately, turns to Megan Rapinoe‘s missed penalty kick. While this moment may loom large as she approaches retirement, it’s essential to view the team’s performance as a collective endeavor.

Television Ratings Tell a Tale

The TV ratings offer a mixed bag. The ratings were commendable for the game against Portugal, indicating that fans were tuned in and hopeful. The viewership clocked in at approximately 1.354 million for the match against the Netherlands. Although respectable, it’s worth noting that the timing of the round of 16 game wasn’t ideal. A 5 a.m. slot is hardly prime time, and the team could have secured a better slot had they won their group. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

Looking Ahead: The Four-Year Wait

With this World Cup chapter closed for Team USA, the traditional four-year wait for redemption at the next World Cup begins. However, all hope isn’t lost. The upcoming Olympics in Paris, just over a year away, presents a fresh opportunity. It could be the platform for Team USA to reclaim their dominant status and win back the hearts of their fans.

While this World Cup may not have gone as planned for the US Women’s National Team, the world of soccer is full of twists and turns. As the saying goes, “After the darkest night, there’s a bright day ahead.” Here’s looking forward to what Team USA brings to the pitch in the near future.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.