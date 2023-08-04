USWNT No Longer Odds-On Favorite In Women's World Cup by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s no secret that the USA Women’s Soccer Team had a bumpy start to their World Cup journey this year. With an unexpected draw against the Netherlands and failing to dominate Vietnam as anticipated, their odds and performance have fluctuated significantly. The critical draw with Portugal put the team in an increasingly tricky spot.

However, it’s essential to remember that soccer is a game of skill and chance, and it’s not over for the USA team yet. Their odds to advance now sit at – 176, a less-than-ideal position but not entirely a money-lost situation. These odds account for the potential of extra time and penalties in their upcoming match against Sweden.

Comparatively, the Netherlands are a whopping –1250 to advance against South Africa. The USA’s odds reflect the expected difficulty of their next match, painting a stark picture of the danger zone in which they have found themselves.

While the current odds are concerning for the USA, this situation presents a potentially advantageous opportunity for bettors. Before the tournament, the USA was a prohibitive favorite. With two consecutive championships under their belt, high expectations were placed on this talented team, leading to potentially inflated pre-tournament odds.

As we move into the tournament’s knockout stages, the team’s rocky performance might have inadvertently created value for bettors. With their odds to reach the semi-finals at +110 and +470 to outright win the World Cup, these odds are significantly more attractive than if they had breezed through the group stage.

However, the big question looming over this opportunity is whether Team USA can turn their performance around in time. Yet, if they manage to secure a victory against Sweden, we could see the odds shift dramatically in their favor again. Such an outcome would boost the team’s morale and alter the betting landscape.

Ultimately, the decision to back the USA in the current climate boils down to personal perspective: do you hold onto pre-tournament notions and hope for a bounce back, or do you consider their group stage games a clear indicator of the team’s struggles?

Regardless, the pressure is on Team USA. Their response to this challenging time will shape the remainder of their World Cup journey and the fortunes of many eager bettors.

