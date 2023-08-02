Valdez No Hitter Pushes Him Closer to Cole in AL Cy Young Race by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The race for the AL Cy Young Award continues to captivate, with the trophy truly up for grabs as we navigate through the latter stages of the MLB season. Unlike the MVP races, which are more or less decided, the Cy remains open-ended and fascinating.

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees holds the pole position as the favorite for the AL Cy Young, with odds set at +110. A seasoned performer, Cole has had a strong season, but a slump by the Yankees could potentially affect his chances.

After a sensational no-hitter performance, Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros has seen his odds slashed in half, jumping up to +550. If the Astros continue their steamroll into the playoffs, Valdez could prove a worthwhile bet. Especially if the Yankees continue their struggle and finish under .500, Valdez’s chances for the Cy Young could notably increase. Despite his reduced odds, at nearly 6 to 1, he offers more appeal than betting on Cole at the moment.

Meanwhile, Kevin Gausman holds a solid position in the race, with odds of 4 to 1. Shane McClanahan, or as we call him ‘Dirty Harry,’ of the Tampa Bay Rays, holds his ground at 6 to 1. Interestingly, Cole and McClanahan will face off tonight at Yankee Stadium, a match-up that could significantly affect the Cy Young race.

AL Cy Young Award Odds Rankings

A month ago, Cole was trading at 5 to 1 or 6 to 1. Those who took the chance on him then hope he manages to remain in top form for the rest of the season. With his odds now sitting at +110, the value of betting on Cole seems to have diminished. Similarly, the golden opportunity to back Valdez seems to have passed, with his odds shifting from 10 to 1 to +550 following his no-hitter.

As we continue to enjoy the late-season drama in MLB, the AL Cy Young Award race promises to keep sports bettors on their toes. For now, it’s a matter of watching the games, assessing the performances, and making the most informed betting decisions possible.

