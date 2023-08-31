Washington Huskies Emerge as Contenders In PAC-12 by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

College football fans are always on the lookout for the best betting odds, particularly in powerhouse conferences like the PAC-12. What’s notable this year is the even distribution of scheduling across the PAC-12 teams. While one might search for that schedule advantage â€“ say, a team having their two major rivals play at home â€“ this year seems exceptionally balanced.

Let’s focus on the Washington Huskies for a moment. They’ve landed on the radars of many because of how their schedule lines up. Their challenging game against USC will be an away game, but they have the advantage of facing teams like Oregon and Utah at home.

Regarding the quarterback showdown, USC boasts Caleb Williams, an undisputed talent in the world of college football. Still, don’t sleep on Michael Penix Jr. from Washington. With three proficient wide receivers on his side, Penix Jr. has the arsenal he needs to make impactful plays.

Recent injury updates have revealed that the Huskies have lost one of their top running backs. But the scenario isn’t too bleak when you have a strong quarterback paired with a trio of capable wide receivers and an encouraging home schedule.

The big question remains: Can the Huskies defeat USC on the road? The Trojans have always been a formidable force in the PAC-12, but teams have managed to score against them. The real challenge is in defending against the Trojans’ offensive onslaught.

Given its balanced scheduling, finding the perfect betting angle this year in the PAC-12 is a bit more challenging. If you’re looking for a team with the potential and odds in their favor, the Washington Huskies might just be your best bet with a promising price of +340 to win the conference. Expect them to be competitive enough to challenge USC and offer a tightly contested game.

