Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the famous saying goes, “It’s tough to sweep a doubleheader.” The Philadelphia Phillies learned this lesson the hard way yesterday. After easily taking down Game 1, they faced a stunning defeat in the next to the Washington Nationals.

This evening, baseball enthusiasts will once again find themselves glued to the action in the City of Brotherly Love with a 6:40 p.m. ET start. The pitching matchup between MacKenzie Gore and Michael Lorenzen will take center stage tonight. The Phillies are prominent favorites in the betting world, priced at a notable -190 and a total standing at nine.

Gore, the promising young gun for the Nationals, is keen on carving a niche for himself in MLB. Meanwhile, the Phillies’ recent acquisition, Michael Lorenzen, has already made a statement, delivering an impressive eight innings against the Miami Marlins on the road; he’s keen on replicating such a performance. Yet, at a -190 moneyline price, the Phillies aren’t coming cheap.

Even with a record standing 15 games under .500, the Nationals have time and again proven that no game is a given. They’ve had no issue putting together some strong upsets this year.

Speaking of predictions, while many might be expecting a high-scoring game, especially considering the previous showdown’s total runs, the current dynamics hint otherwise. With the pitching prowess of both Gore and Lorenzen, the game might lean toward a low-scoring affair.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.