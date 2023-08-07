Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Washington Nationals are preparing to take on the heavyweight Philadelphia Phillies in a high-stakes four-game series in Philadelphia. The sportsbooks are heavily favoring the home team, pricing the Phillies at a whopping -235. On the other side of the diamond, the Nationals are pegged at +194. While the odds are stacked against them, there are notable points to discuss about the visiting team.

Pitching for the Nationals will be Trevor Williams, stepping up to the mound in what could be a defining game for the team. While the numbers are stacked against the Nats, a quick glance at the match-up statistics may suggest that the early advantage could lie with the visitors. Williams will need to exploit his edge in the opening stanzas to give his side a chance. When it comes to the first half, with odds floating at around +150 to +160, it’s not entirely out of the question that the Nats could snatch an early lead.

The Nationals’ offensive performance against left-handed pitchers this year has shown marked improvement, something they will need to use to their advantage against the Phillies’ starter, Ranger Suarez. Suarez has proven himself against right-handed hitters but has struggled significantly when up against lefties.

The Phillies, however, will be relying on Bryson Stott. The left-handed batter typically takes the fifth spot in the lineup, and he’s shown his value regarding RBI opportunities. Trevor Williams has had some difficulty against left-handed batters in recent games, with a .366 ISO power number and a .459 weighted on-base percentage in the last 30 days. Stott, therefore, could be a key player in this game.

Don’t forget the power of Kyle Schwarber. It’s often a home run when he gets his bat on the ball, so he’s another player to watch closely in this series.

The Phillies are looking to solidify their lead in the wild card race, making this series against the Nationals critical. Fresh off their series victory over the Kansas City Royals, they’ll be hoping to capitalize on their momentum.

While it’s reasonable to anticipate a win for the Philadelphia Phillies, it’s worth noting the potential of the Nationals to pull off an early surprise, mainly due to their recent success against left-handed pitchers.

